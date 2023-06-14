(CNN) — Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly compared his case to the Hillary Clinton email probe, claiming unfair treatment.

He did so most recently on Tuesday when Trump said he was the victim of a politicized Justice Department because he was indicted on charges of illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing the federal investigation into his conduct, while his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, didn’t face charges from her own classified documents scandal, stemming from her use of a private email server to conduct government business while she was secretary of state.