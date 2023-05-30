(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he “had nothing to do with” a poem recently being moved from an elementary school library to a middle school library.

“This is some book of poems. I never heard of it. I had nothing to do with any of this, but it was a book of poems that was in an elementary school library and the school, or the school district determined that was more appropriate to be in the middle school library. So, they moved it from the elementary school library to the middle school library. Legacy media outlets are saying that [Miami-Dade County] is banning books, literally just moving it from one part of the school to the next is now considered a book ban,” the Republican governor said at the Florida Parent Educators Association Homeschool Convention in Orlando.

CNN’s Kit Maher, Andy Rose and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.