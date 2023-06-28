Exonerated Central Park Five member Yusef Salaam poised to win New York City Council seat

Yusef Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park Five, is poised to win a Democratic primary race for a New York City council seat in Harlem. Salaam is pictured here in May 2023.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

Washington (CNN) — An exonerated member of the Central Park Five, Yusef Salaam, is poised to win a Democratic primary race for a New York City Council seat in Harlem.

Salaam declared victory at a campaign event in Harlem Tuesday night, where he thanked the community for giving him a “second chance” after his exoneration and spoke about the adversity he once faced.

CNN’s Gregory Krieg and Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.