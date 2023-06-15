Exclusive: US government agencies hit in global cyberattack

“Several” US federal government agencies have been hit in a global cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in widely used software.

 Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — “Several” US federal government agencies have been hit in a global cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in widely used software.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency “is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions” affecting vulnerable software exploited by the hackers, Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement on Thursday to CNN. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”