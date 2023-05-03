Exclusive: Special counsel probing Trump Organization's handling of Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage

Matthew Calamari, seen here in July 2022, is expected to appear on May 4 before the grand jury investigating possible mishandling of classified documents brought to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

 Lev Radin/LightRocket/Getty Images

Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith have been asking questions in recent weeks about the handling of surveillance footage from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after the Trump Organization received a subpoena last summer for the footage, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

The handling of the footage, and how employees within the Trump Organization responded to the Justice Department's demand for it, have prompted a new round of grand jury subpoenas to top Trump employees in the last few weeks, the sources told CNN.