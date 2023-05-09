Exclusive: Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York's eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.