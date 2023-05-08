Exclusive: Nearly 610,000 public sector workers got student loan forgiveness after Biden loosened the rules

Nearly 610,000 student loan borrowers have received debt relief from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program since October 2021.

 Getty Images

The program promises to wipe away remaining federal student loan debt after an eligible government or nonprofit worker makes 10 years of monthly payments.