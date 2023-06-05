Exclusive: Mar-a-Lago pool flood raises suspicions among prosecutors in Trump classified documents case

Washington (CNN) — An employee at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence drained the resort’s swimming pool last October and ended up flooding a room where computer servers containing surveillance video logs were kept, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

While it’s unclear if the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident occurred amid a series of events that federal prosecutors found suspicious.

CNN’s Paula Reid and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report