Exclusive: CNN obtains the tape of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify.

The recording, which first aired on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” includes new details from the conversation that is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information, including a moment when Trump seems to indicate he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.