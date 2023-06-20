Washington (CNN) — The efforts of John Eastman, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could interfere with Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results will be the subject of several days of attorney ethics proceedings set to begin in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday.

Disciplinary attorneys for the California Bar will be asking the court to disbar Eastman for that and other conduct related to the 2020 election advocacy he did for Trump.