The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will propose one of its most highly anticipated climate rules to date, compelling nearly all US power plants that generate the nation's electricity to capture or otherwise slash their planet-warming fossil fuel emissions.

The rules would apply to the nation's fleet of existing and new power plants that run on coal and natural gas -- two major fossil fuels, which are the root cause of the climate crisis. The Biden administration's proposal would push utilities to outfit many power plants with costly carbon capture technology or add clean hydrogen fuel to reduce their emissions.