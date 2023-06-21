(CNN) — Special counsel John Durham is set to testify publicly Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the details of his report that concluded that the FBI should never have launched a full investigation into connections between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Durham spoke Tuesday behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee, telling members of the panel that he believes some reforms are needed at the FBI and for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, despite the fact that his recent report omitted any new recommendations, committee Chairman Mike Turner told reporters.

