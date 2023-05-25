Doug Mastriano says he’s not running for US Senate in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a fervent election denier who lost last year’s gubernatorial race, said he’s not running for US Senate on May 25. Mastriano is seen here in May 2022 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a fervent election denier who lost last year’s gubernatorial race, said he’s not running for US Senate on Thursday night, a relief for some Republicans who had feared the controversial conservative would complicate their hopes of flipping a Democratic-held seat.

“At this time, we have decided not to run for the US Senate but to continue to serve in Harrisburg,” he said on Facebook Live.

