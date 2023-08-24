Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
(CNN) — Donald Trump surrendered Thursday at the Fulton County jail on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, the fourth time this year the former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump spent a little more than 20 minutes at the Fulton County jail, where he was processed and released on bond. Jail records showed him at 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds, with blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair. His booking number was P01135809.

