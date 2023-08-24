'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
Video play button

(CNN) — On Thursday evening, Donald J. Trump had his mug shot taken as he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The sheriff office’s record listed the former president as “White Male 6’ 3” 215 lbs” with “Blond or Strawberry” hair and “blue” eyes.

Trump, who was indicted for the fourth time earlier this month, faces more than a dozen charges under Georgia’s version of the RICO statute — originally used to prosecute organized criminal syndicates — alongside 18 co-defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.