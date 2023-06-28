Donald Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

Donald Trump, seen here on June 27, has sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation after a jury found he sexually abused the former magazine columnist and defamed her.

 Steven Senne/AP

(CNN) — Donald Trump has sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation after a jury found he sexually abused the former magazine columnist and defamed her.

In a counter claim filed Tuesday night, Trump alleges that Carroll defamed him when she appeared on CNN the morning after the jury awarded her $5 million in damages. Carroll was asked about the verdict finding Trump sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her as she alleged. Carroll said, “Oh, yes he did.”