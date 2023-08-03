Reporter describes how Trump acted in courtroom during arraignment
Video play button

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

His arrest and arraignment came in the same Washington, DC, courthouse that had a direct view of the violence that unfurled at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and where over 1,000 Trump supporters who participated in the insurrection have also appeared.