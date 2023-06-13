Donald Trump and aide are under arrest at Miami courthouse

Miami (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump’s lawyers asked for a jury trial during the former president’s arraignment Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. “We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche told the judge.

Lucas Anson, Lucas Hudson, Janah Issa, Cassandra Pita, Evan Perez, Kristen Holmes, Paula Reid, Shimon Prokupecz and Randi Kaye contributed to this report.