Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents probe

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tells CNN.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, his attorney Jim Trusty said on CNN Thursday, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements.

CNN’s Dan Berman contributed to this report.