Donald Trump indicted in classified documents probe, sources say

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tells CNN.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump has been charged with seven counts in the indictment, according to another source familiar with the matter.

