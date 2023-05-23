Donald Trump criminal trial is set for March 2024; judge informs Trump what he can’t say about hush money case

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s criminal falsifying business records case in Manhattan will on Tuesday instruct Donald Trump on what he can (and cannot) say about the case against him.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — A New York judge has set a trial date of March 25, 2024, for the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, potentially setting up a media spectacle in the middle of the Republican presidential primary season.

The trial date was set during a brief hearing Tuesday in which Judge Juan Merchan read Trump an order on what he can and cannot say publicly about the case and evidence his legal team will get from prosecutors to prepare for trial.