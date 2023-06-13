Donald Trump and aide arrive at Miami courthouse to be arrested

Donald Trump, who is the first former US president to face federal charges, is expected to be taken into custody and placed under arrest before he's arraigned during an afternoon court hearing on Tuesday, July 13.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is at the federal courthouse in Miami to be arrested and arraigned on charges related to mishandling classified documents.

Deputy marshals will book the former president and take electronic copies of his fingerprints during Tuesday’s proceedings. They are not expected to take a mugshot of Trump, given his recognizability.