(CNN) — The Justice Department announced a sweeping enforcement effort Wednesday aimed at health care, telemedicine and illegal prescription schemes totaling of $2.5 billion in alleged fraud.

The two-week national law enforcement effort resulted in both federal and state level charges against 78 defendants – 24 of whom are doctors, nurses, or other licensed medical professionals. Cases were brought 16 states including California, Florida, Georgia and New York. As part of the enforcement action officials issued 90 Medicare and Medicaid revocations and billing suspensions, and seized or restrained millions of dollars in cash, automobiles and real estate.