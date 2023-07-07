DOJ has spent over $9 million investigating Trump since special counsel was appointed

Special counsel Jack Smith, special counsel John Durham and special counsel Robert Hur.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — The Justice Department has spent over $9.2 million investigating former President Donald Trump since the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith in November, according to the first public accounting of his expenses.

Smith’s office, leading the high-profile investigations into Trump, has spent more than $5.4 million between November and March 31, the Justice Department said. Other DOJ entities have spent an additional $3.8 million to support Smith.