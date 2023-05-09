Dianne Feinstein returns to the Capitol after extended absence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) heads into the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol in June 2022 in Washington, DC. Feinstein is returning to Washington on May 9.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has returned to the Capitol after an extended absence while recovering from shingles.

Feinstein, 89, issued a statement Wednesday saying she has been advised by her doctors to work a "lighter schedule."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed.