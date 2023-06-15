(CNN) — Months into his hold on military nominees, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is still not relenting despite efforts by some of his own Republican colleagues to try and give him alternatives to back off his blockade.

Since Tuberville announced his effort in March, there is now a backlog of 250 military appointments, a number only expected to grow in the months ahead. Pentagon officials have warned it’s having an impact on national security and military readiness, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly said he doesn’t back it and one Senate Democrat is warning it could become a campaign issue for the GOP.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.