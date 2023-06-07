(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to southern Arizona on Wednesday – his first visit to the US-Mexico border as a presidential candidate – a day after taking credit for a pair of flights that recently carried migrants from Texas to California.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will hold a 1:45 p.m. ET roundtable in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels, a persistent critic of President Joe Biden’s border policy. DeSantis also will be joined by two Florida sheriffs and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.