DeSantis tests his retail politics in Iowa as bad weather keeps Trump out of Hawkeye State

Ron DeSantis will flip burgers and chat up potential caucus-goers in northwestern Iowa, before addressing a local Republican fundraiser in Cedar Rapids, meanwhile, in Des Moines the same night, Donald Trump will speak to thousands of his followers at a signature rally.

 Getty Images

The expected convergence of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the Iowa campaign trail Saturday did not materialize as bad weather, including tornado warnings, forced Trump to cancel a planned rally in Des Moines.

"Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today's outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!" the former president posted on his Truth Social platform.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Alayna Treene and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.