(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed his state’s budget, a $117 billion spending plan filled with priorities that have already become fodder for the Republican’s 2024 presidential campaign.

There’s $12 million in there to continue the flights carrying migrants from border states to blue jurisdictions for a second year. Another $25 million was set aside to remake New College, a small liberal arts college on Florida’s west coast, into a new model for a conservative public university. And it factors in tax breaks on babycare products like diapers and a multi-billion dollar expansion of school choice that will allow virtually any Florida K-12 student to attend private schools with taxpayer dollars – both early features of his pitch to Republican families.