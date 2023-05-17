(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law new restrictions on gender-affirming treatments for minors, drag shows, bathroom usage and which pronouns can be used in school, the latest front in the Republican leader’s ongoing cultural battles.

The package of legislation was a priority for DeSantis, who has already elevated these efforts in political speeches across the country as he marches toward an expected presidential campaign in the coming days.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.