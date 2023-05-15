DeSantis signs bill to defund DEI programs at Florida public colleges

 Rebecca Blackwell/AP/FILE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all state universities, which he called a "distraction from the core mission."

"This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions," DeSantis said at a news conference in Sarasota.