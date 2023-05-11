Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that exempts records related to his travel from the state's robust public disclosure law.

Under the new law, law enforcement agencies would be barred from sharing any records related to the governor's security and travel, as well as "for persons for whom such services are requested by the governor." The expansive language could allow the DeSantis administration to keep secret trips arranged by the governor's office even when he wasn't involved.

