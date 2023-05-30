DeSantis says he’ll ‘counterpunch’ against Trump attacks after kicking off 2024 campaign in Iowa

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes his first trip to the early voting state of Iowa for a book tour stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa in March.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to “counterpunch” against former President Donald Trump’s attacks after kicking off his 2024 campaign in Iowa on Tuesday.

The Florida governor implicitly poked fun at his top rival at his first official campaign event. But speaking to reporters after the event, he had plenty to say about Trump, unloading a series of blows designed to depict him as selfish, unprincipled and petty.

CNN’s Kit Maher, Jessica Dean and Jeff Simon contributed to this story.