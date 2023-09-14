Trump claims he doesn't know who gave Fauci presidential award. It was him
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for claiming he doesn’t know who gave Dr. Anthony Fauci a presidential commendation that the former president awarded him.

“It literally says President Trump awards commendation. Is this the immaculate commendation or something like that? Did this just happen out of thin air?” DeSantis said in a radio interview with Jimmy Failla on “FOX Across America.”

