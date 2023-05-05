DeSantis presidential countdown begins as Florida lawmakers put finishing touches on his contentious agenda

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential countdown begins as Florida lawmakers put the finishing touches on his contentious agenda. DeSantis is pictured on April 21, in Maryland.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After 60 days of pushing through the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis -- a contentious slate of policies that have established Florida as the vanguard of the conservative movement's latest fascinations -- state lawmakers concluded their annual legislative session Friday.

Now, the countdown to DeSantis' presidential campaign has begun.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.