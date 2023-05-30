Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his White House bid in earnest on Tuesday evening in Iowa – a state that will provide an early glimpse into whether Republican primary voters are ready to move on from former President Donald Trump.

After technical difficulties overshadowed the pronouncement of his presidential aspirations on Twitter last week, DeSantis’ first official stop as a candidate is expected to carry the more familiar hallmarks of a campaign launch. He will speak at an evangelical church just outside Des Moines before embarking on a traditional three-day swing through key early nominating states.

