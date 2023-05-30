DeSantis kicks off 2024 campaign in Iowa, telling Republicans: ‘It’s time we impose our will on Washington’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes his first trip to the early voting state of Iowa for a book tour stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa in March.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) — In his first official campaign stop, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped onto an Iowa stage, implicitly poked fun at his top rival, former President Donald Trump, and painted a dark picture of the country that he said is “going in the wrong direction” and “infected” by “leftism.”

“We must choose a new direction for our country,” DeSantis said in the GOP’s first-in-the-nation caucus state, insisting he could put the country on “a path that will lead to a revival of American greatness.”

