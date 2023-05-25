(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now officially a candidate for president, is no longer tiptoeing around former President Donald Trump – nor is he being shy about his plans to flex the powers of the presidency like never before if he wins the White House.

DeSantis – whose campaign raised $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, according to a campaign spokesperson – has filled the hours after his botched Twitter launch by taking his message to the familiar comforts of the conservative airwaves, where, in a dozen interviews, he has assailed Trump as fiscally irresponsible and a supporter of amnesty for undocumented immigrants. He said Trump’s Covid-19 mitigation policies “destroyed millions of people’s lives” and told Fox News his “day one” priority would be to fire the former president’s handpicked FBI director, Christopher Wray.

CNN’s Jeff Simon and Kate Sullivan contributed to this story.