(CNN) — The Florida political committee once controlled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis transferred $82.5 million last month to a super PAC supporting his presidential campaign, according to information posted to the committee’s website.

The shift of the funds has been anticipated ever since DeSantis entered the race with tens of millions of dollars left over from his 2022 reelection bid. However, the move nevertheless makes official an unprecedented effort by DeSantis allies to test the limits of campaign finance laws to benefit a presidential contender.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.