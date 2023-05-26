Washington (CNN) — Invoking the 14th Amendment to lift the borrowing cap on the US debt ceiling as a way to work around slow-moving negotiations is not an option, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN Friday, the administration’s most definitive response yet to an unlikely option demanded by some progressives.

“The question was whether the United States would use the 14th Amendment and I think the president and (Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen) have been very clear that that will not solve our problems now. So, yes, that is a no,” Adeyemo said when asked about the prospect by CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning.”

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report.