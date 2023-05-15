Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat

Rep. Gerry Connolly, here in 2022, said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

(CNN) — Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

Connolly told CNN that the assailant who entered his office and attacked two of his aides did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern – on her first day on the job – in the side with the bat.

