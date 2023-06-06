Democrat Mike Johnston will be next mayor of Denver after opponent concedes

Denver mayoral candidates Kelly Brough, left, and Mike Johnston, right, take part in a Denver mayoral runoff debate on May 23.

 Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Colorado state Sen. Mike Johnston will be the next mayor of Denver after his opponent, Kelly Brough, called to concede Tuesday’s runoff.

“I called Mike – and I hope he is surrounded by as beautiful people as I am tonight – and I wished him Godspeed in the work ahead because our city is challenged and it needs a lot of work,” said Brough, a former CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce who, if elected, would have been the city’s first female mayor.