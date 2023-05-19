(CNN) — Newly released memos revealing that Air Force leadership repeatedly warned Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira about inappropriately accessing classified intelligence have left former and current defense personnel baffled at how he retained his security clearance and was able to continue sharing classified information for months.

“This is negligence on the part of the chain of command,” said Jason Kikta, a former Marine Corp Officer and former member of US Cyber Command. “They had a clear pattern of behavior,” adding he “should have been cut off at the second incident.”

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed reporting