Defense personnel alarmed after memos reveal Air Force leadership warned about accused Pentagon leaker but let him continue working

Former and current defense personnel are baffled at how Jack Teixeira retained his security clearance after he was repeatedly warned about inappropriately accessing classified intelligence.

 From Instagram

(CNN) — Newly released memos revealing that Air Force leadership repeatedly warned Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira about inappropriately accessing classified intelligence have left former and current defense personnel baffled at how he retained his security clearance and was able to continue sharing classified information for months.

“This is negligence on the part of the chain of command,” said Jason Kikta, a former Marine Corps Officer and former member of US Cyber Command. “They had a clear pattern of behavior,” adding he “should have been cut off at the second incident.”

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed reporting