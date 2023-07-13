Deep-pocketed donors give fresh attention to Tim Scott’s long-shot presidential bid

(CNN) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott – whose presidential campaign announced this week that it has more than $21 million in cash reserves – is getting fresh attention from deep-pocketed donors looking for alternatives to the front-runners in the GOP primary, people familiar with the outreach say.

Scott met late last month with billionaire businessman Ron Lauder for dinner in South Carolina, two sources familiar with the discussions confirmed to CNN. The two men, accompanied by one aide each, met for about an hour outside Charleston and discussed Scott’s background, his path to the nomination and how the 2024 race is shaping up, one person said. They have talked again in recent days, the source said.