Debt limit talks on the brink: Top GOP negotiator warns deal could come together or fall apart

Debt ceiling talks between White House officials and Republican negotiators may be getting closer to a deal.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A key House GOP negotiator warned on Friday that efforts to lock down a debt limit deal could either quickly come together or fall apart entirely – a warning sign as lawmakers and the White House race the clock to try to secure an agreement to prevent a first-ever default.

“There is forward progress,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, a chief GOP negotiator, told CNN after he left the speaker’s office. “But each time there’s forward progress, the issues that remain become more difficult and more challenging. So that is step-by-step, small-step-by-small step, and at some point, this thing can can come together or go the other way.”

