Debt limit deal clears key hurdle ahead of final House vote

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt limit at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal – now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error and a looming threat to his speakership.

In a win for McCarthy, the bill cleared a key hurdle Tuesday evening when the powerful House Rules Committee voted seven to six to advance the debt ceiling bill to the floor. The bill will come to floor Wednesday for debate and a final passage vote before it goes to the Senate.

