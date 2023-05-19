(CNN) — A Washington, DC, metro police officer was arrested Friday on federal charges of misleading investigators about his communications with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio – including when the officer allegedly tipped off Tarrio about his impending arrest.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond faces an indictment accusing him of one count of obstruction and three counts of false statements. Lamond allegedly was in regular contact with Tarrio, starting at least in July 2019.