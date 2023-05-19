(CNN) — The cybersecurity expert who took on election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and was awarded $5 million from an arbitration panel has asked a federal court to force Lindell to pay up, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Robert Zeidman entered a contest Lindell sponsored, in which the winner could collect a multimillion-dollar prize if they could debunk Lindell’s election data. On Friday, Zeidman asked the US District Court of Minnesota to confirm the arbitration panel’s decision to award him the hefty payout. If the court confirms the award, it will allow Zeidman’s attorneys to pursue collection from Lindell.