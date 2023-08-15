HOUSE CONSERVATIVES CONCERNED ABOUT POSSIBLE SHUTDOWN (4:00AMET)
(CNN) — A handful of conservatives in the House are already raising concerns about the length of a short-term budget fix after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday night in a conference-wide call that Republicans would need to pass a measure extending current spending levels in order to have more time to negotiate spending bills and avert a government shutdown.

McCarthy didn’t indicate how long of a short-term stop gap bill he’d want to pass, telling members Monday he wanted to avoid backing the deadline right up against the holidays, but some House conservatives are already making it clear they may not go along with any so-called continuing resolution – or CR – that is more than a few weeks or days.